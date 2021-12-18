DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.36 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $164.32 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

