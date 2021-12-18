DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE PFSI opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

