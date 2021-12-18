DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

