DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $340,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

