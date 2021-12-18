DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,844,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 373,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,256,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

THO opened at $98.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

