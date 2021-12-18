DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.17 Million in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $38,025,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $46,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,737,960 shares of company stock worth $42,964,272.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

