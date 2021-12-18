DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 11,805 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,217,000 after purchasing an additional 139,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.19. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

