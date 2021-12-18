DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,521 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,991,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 6.28 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 5.82 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is 7.98.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

