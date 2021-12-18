DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 185.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,142,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. Barclays cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of ARCT opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.71. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

