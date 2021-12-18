DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of REGENXBIO worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGNX stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

