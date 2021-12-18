DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,300 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Navient stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.70. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

