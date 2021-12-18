DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 32,005 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,005 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

