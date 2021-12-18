DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 80,220 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,220 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

