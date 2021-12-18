DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $1.31 Million Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Arcus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCUS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 645,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,682,000 after purchasing an additional 425,838 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

