Delphy (DPY) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $681,187.48 and $46,186.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

