DeltaChain Price Down 81.5% This Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.96 or 0.00386261 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $646.93 or 0.01351048 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003202 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

