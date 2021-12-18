Dent Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $323.66 million and $23.96 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041542 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

