DePay Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market cap of $2.04 million and $85,809.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.06 or 0.08383494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.53 or 1.00378573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

