DerivaDAO Price Reaches $4.56 on Top Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $119.03 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00009559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.26 or 0.08262049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.75 or 0.99596565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

