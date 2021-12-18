Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Deswell Industries by 66.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deswell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deswell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deswell Industries stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

