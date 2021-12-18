Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DWHHF shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.