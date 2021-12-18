Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 395.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DWHHF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

