DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,554 shares of company stock worth $15,963,887. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $555.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $583.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.