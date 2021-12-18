Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce $60.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $92.60 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $209.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $244.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $252.06 million, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $332.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,036,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

