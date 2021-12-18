DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Tops $290.62 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $290.62 million and $1.41 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00278323 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008431 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000203 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

