Digitalcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $286,177.98 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $286,177.98 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.66 or 0.08470097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00317521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.10 or 0.00926997 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.98 or 0.00386841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.72 or 0.00269369 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,136,328 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

