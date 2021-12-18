Digix Gold Token Trading Down 28.1% This Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $27.76 or 0.00059408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $6,226.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

