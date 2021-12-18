Dimecoin (DIME) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,981.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $1,981.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00184229 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.