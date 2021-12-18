DinoSwap (DINO) Reaches One Day Volume of $668,286.00

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $668,286.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.25 or 0.08337452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,202.03 or 0.99928713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

DinoSwap’s total supply is 164,321,957 coins and its circulating supply is 67,371,693 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

