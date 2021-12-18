Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,032.44

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,032.44 ($40.07) and traded as high as GBX 3,296 ($43.56). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,292 ($43.50), with a volume of 158,470 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.17) to GBX 3,290 ($43.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,032.44.
In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($42.34), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,443,838.62).
Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.
