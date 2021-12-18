Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,032.44

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,032.44 ($40.07) and traded as high as GBX 3,296 ($43.56). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,292 ($43.50), with a volume of 158,470 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.17) to GBX 3,290 ($43.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,032.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 30.10 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($42.34), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,443,838.62).

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

