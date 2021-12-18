Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 5,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 8,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 14.29% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

