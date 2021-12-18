Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in November

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.9 days.

DTNOF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

