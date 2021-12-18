Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in November

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.9 days.
DTNOF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.56.
Dno Asa Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.