Dock Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.87 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $52.87 million and $118.24 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00389516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 867,948,416 coins and its circulating supply is 740,077,622 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

