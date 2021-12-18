DODO Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One DODO coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DODO has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $93.92 million and $27.52 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00041991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007176 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

