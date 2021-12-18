Dogecoin Trading Up 3.1% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $22.84 billion and approximately $692.59 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00317314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,576,235,868 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

