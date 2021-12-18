Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.