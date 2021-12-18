Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total value of C$287,113.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,989 shares of company stock worth $1,665,044.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$62.07 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$46.56 and a 52 week high of C$63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.49 billion and a PE ratio of 32.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.