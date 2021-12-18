Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

CWXZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

