DomRaider (DRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $481,512.18

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 56.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $481,512.18 and approximately $53.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007200 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

