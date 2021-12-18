Don-key Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $16.10 million and $1.00 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00318478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,400,336 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.