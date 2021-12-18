Dora Factory Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.47 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $13.96 or 0.00029824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $41.47 million and $22.42 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,196 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars.

