Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.25

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.25 and traded as high as C$19.72. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$19.56, with a volume of 127,505 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.25. The firm has a market cap of C$635.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

