DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.72

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.72 and traded as low as $16.04. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 577,979 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.521 per share. This is an increase from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 8%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 332,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200,922 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

