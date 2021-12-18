Dovu Trading Up 18.7% This Week (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Dovu has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $94,516.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dovu has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 714,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

