DoYourTip (DYT) Hits Market Cap of $665,739.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $665,739.00 and $21,687.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

