Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $472.17

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 472.17 ($6.24) and traded as high as GBX 603.50 ($7.98). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 589 ($7.78), with a volume of 1,132,943 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRX. Citigroup cut Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.60) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 584.33 ($7.72).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 546.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 472.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.21.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

