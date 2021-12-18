DREP [old] (DREP) Market Cap Tops $6.74 Billion

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

