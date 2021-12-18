DRIFE (DRF) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.77 Million

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. DRIFE has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $140,909.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DRIFE alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007418 BTC.

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,197,981 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DRIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.