DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

