DubaiCoin Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00035438 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019665 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004875 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001929 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

